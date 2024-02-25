1 shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS— One person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 3800 block of Gable Lane Dr on a report of a person shot around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male in the parking lot near a vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

This is the second homicide to occur at these apartments in a week. At this point, there is no indication these incidents are related but police said they will investigate if there is a connection.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas Swails.