11 indicted in connection to meth trafficking operation in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven people are being federally charged in connection to a meth trafficking operation in Indianapolis.

This comes after a series of DEA led raids took place on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, during the raids 10 or the 11 suspects were arrested. Officers seized eight firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Eleven people are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Ten of them were arrested and one of them remains at large. WRTV will not be naming the individuals until their charges are updated in the database.

According to the indictment, from Feb. 2024 through Nov. 2024, all eleven defendants allegedly conspired to distribute 500 grams of meth. The alleged meth deals took place at several locations in Indianapolis, including parking lots, gas stations, apartment complexes, motels and a gentleman's club.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to life in federal prison.

“Getting deadly drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl off our streets is a top priority for our office,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “That is why working with our partners at DEA, IMPD, and across federal, state, and local law enforcement is so important. We are committed to identifying drug traffickers and holding them accountable in federal court.”