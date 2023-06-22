14-,19-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of 15-year-old on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old old female and 19-year-old male have been arrested and preliminarily charged in connection with the homicide death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Lewis on June 18.

Officers found Lewis shot inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Lohr Drive around 9:45 a.m.

He died where he was found.

Investigators found Lewis was driving near Lohr Drive and Lohr Waywhen he was shot. He then drove and struck a mailbox and a vehicle parked in a driveway a short distance away.

On Wednesday, the two suspects were taken into custody. WRTV will not name them until formal charges are filed.

“I am grateful to the detectives who worked hard to make these arrests so quickly and to the members of our community who cooperated with the investigation,” said Chief Randal Taylor. “At the same time, I am devastated there is a 15-year-old who was murdered, there are two other teens whose lives will be changed forever, and there are three families whose lives are in chaos over this incident. We can and must do better as a community to help guide our children and keep tragedies like this from happening.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact IMPD Homicide detective Cristopher Edwards at Christopher.edwards@indy.gov, call 317-327-3475, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-TIPS.