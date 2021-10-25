14-year-old boy dies 2 weeks after shooting at apartment on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old boy has died nearly two weeks after he was critically injured in a double-shooting at an apartment on the east side of Indianapolis, police said Sunday.

The boy and another juvenile were shot around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue near East 16th Street and North Franklin Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said at the time that the shooting began inside the apartment and ended outside.

Medics transported the 14-year-old to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition, while the other person was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the 14-year-old died Sunday. His identity has not been publicly released.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD Detective Michael McWhorter by phone at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michael.McWhorter@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

