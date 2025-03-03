14-year-old turns himself in for role in fatal shooting of 26-year-old woman in Anderson

ANDERSON — A 14-year-old boy turned himself in to Anderson police on Monday, claiming he was involved with the shooting death of 26-year-old Dayla Swain.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of South Madison Avenue, just outside of an establishment known as Sonny Ray’s, on Feb 2.

Upon arrival, officers located three female victims who were shot, resulting in Swain’s death.

In Feb., detectives traveled to Wisconsin to work alongside the Milwaukee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Their efforts led to the arrest of 19-year-old Rashawn Darius Samuels, identified as a primary suspect in the case.

Samuels, who had multiple felony warrants for his arrest, was taken into custody without incident.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with this incident and remanded to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

On March 2, authorities say the 14-year-old suspect turned himself in and has also been remanded to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Brett Webb of Travis Thompson at 765-648-6731 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.