15-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatal shooting of 19-year-old

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A 15-year-old was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Brownsburg.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office announced Jeremy Briscoe was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the murder of 19-year-old Carlos Guzman.

Hendricks County deputies were dispatched to a residence near Eagle Crossing Dr. and Memorial Knoll Dr. for a vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. on March 4.

PREVIOUS | 15-year-old arrested after fatal shooting, crash into Hendricks County home

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a four-door passenger car had struck the rear of a residence.

No one inside the home was injured but Guzman was the sole occupant of the vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime and serves as a reminder that violence in our community will not be tolerated,” Prosecutor Loren Delp said. “While this case involved a defendant who was just 15 years old, the tragic loss of Guzman’s life cannot be overlooked.”