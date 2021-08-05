15-year-old shot while in car in Marion, another car damaged by gunfire

MARION — A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in Marion while they were in a car, according to police.

The boy was shot around 10 p.m. near 30th Street and South Washington Street, according to a press release from the Marion Police Department. The boy was taken to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police someone in a red SUV pulled up to the car the boy was in, started shooting and left the area, according to the release.

A Marion resident told police a shot went through the driver-side window of their car in the same area where the boy was shot, according to the release. No one in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire or injured.

While officers were on the scene, there were called to the area of 33rd Street and Branson Street, just a few blocks away, on the reports of shots fired, according to the release. Officers located eight spent shell casings between Branson Street and Meridian Street.

The incident is still under investigation.

