16-year-old girl charged as adult in March homicide in Indy

Provided by family
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 08, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been formally charged in a March homicide on Indianapolis's east side that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Savannah Allen, 16, is charged with Murder in the shooting death of Addam Hart.

According to court documents, Hart was shot in the 3800 block of Gable Lane Drive around 2 a.m. on March 28. He later died at Methodist Hospital on April 1.

Allen claims she and others went to the home of Gable Lane Drive after one of their friends explained a rapist lived there.

Hart's mother claims the former resident of the home was charged with rape, according to her own research.

Allen drove multiple individuals to the home on the night of March 28. Multiple individuals fired their weapons into the home, according to court documents.

Hart's mother claims he came upstairs to check on her during the gunfire and was struck in the head.

He died April 1.

It is unclear if others have or will be charged in connection to this case.

