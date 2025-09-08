Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

17-year-old shot in Martindale Brightwood, found in abandoned apartment

IMPD say they're still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting
Screenshot 2025-09-08 at 9.08.41 AM.png
WRTV
Screenshot 2025-09-08 at 9.08.41 AM.png
Screenshot 2025-09-08 at 9.08.58 AM.png
Screenshot 2025-09-08 at 9.08.10 AM.png
Screenshot 2025-09-08 at 9.08.30 AM.png
Posted

Martindale Brightwood, Indianapolis — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot early Monday morning.

The teen was taken to the hospital after being found in an abandoned apartment building.

The teen was last reported as stable, and investigators said he was awake and breathing.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the 3100 Block of Brouse Avenue, near 30th and Keystone in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood, for reports of a person shot. When the officers arrived, they found the teen.

Detectives are still working to determine the exact circumstances and encourage anyone with any information to come forward. You can do that anonymously here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.