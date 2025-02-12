17-year veteran IMPD sergeant resigns following theft charges for allegedly shoplifting at Target

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has resigned after being charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly shoplifting at Target.

Sara Lamkin, an IMPD Sergeant, was detained by Target loss prevention, after allegedly shoplifting at the Target located at 4850 Southport Road on Feb. 1 just before 5 p.m.

The Target Loss Prevention employee told police they observed Lamkin conceal items in a storage container and around her shopping cart before going to self-checkout and not paying for those items, which they referred to as "skip scanning." Additionally, they said Lamkin engaged in "ticket switching" during the checkout process, meaning she used a lower price tag to scan for a more expensive item.

In total, it was revealed that Lamkin skip-scanned 10 items and ticket switched 2 items. The "incident proven total" came out to $185 for mostly cosmetics.

The Target employee said they stopped Lamkin after she was done checking out. She allegedly told the employee she could lose her job and offered to pay for the items if she could resolve the issue without law enforcement.

On Feb. 6, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office formally filed charges against Lampkin for theft, categorized as an A misdemeanor.

IMPD announced on Feb. 11 that Lamkin has resigned in lieu of a recommendation of termination to the Civilian Merit Board by the Chief of Police.

Her initial hearing is slated for March 6, 2025.