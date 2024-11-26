2 charged for armed robbery of a Brinks truck driver on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been formally charged for their role in an armed robbery of a Brinks truck driver on the southeast side of Indianapolis last week.

41-year-old Vantez Porter and a 17-year-old have both been charged for the incident, which occurred on Nov. 21. WRTV does not name suspects who are minors.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to a robbery of a person in the 8800 block of Southeastern Avenue around 7:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned an employee of Brink Security Company was robbed of personal items by two male suspects. The two males fled in a vehicle with a third suspect, which led to a police chase.

Police said the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of S. Arlington Avenue and Julian Avenue. The suspects fled from the crash on foot.

The suspects were apprehended by police with the assistance of ISP and an IMPD K9 unit.

Porter is charged with the following:



Armed robbery

Resisting law enforcement



The 17-year-old is charged with the following: