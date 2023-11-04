2 days after reopening, Fast Wok says they will close after 'violent incidents'

INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after reopening, a popular east side Thai restaurant may be closing their doors for good after they say they've experienced "violent incidents."

For the last year, Fast Wok was closed after the owner, Bungon 'Mama' Nettles, experienced two stokes.

WRTV

When the restaurant finally reopened on Wednesday, lines wrapped through the parking lot off East Washington St.

PREVIOUS | East side restaurant reopens to long lines and dedicated customers (wrtv.com)

WRTV

Now, the family says they've experienced some troubling incidents.

"SAD NEWS. We have been open two days. We have had 5 police calls. The last one caused us to lock our doors. an alleged gun incident. MAMA...thanks you for everything. BUT.. believes she has had enough. Only two days open and violent incidents, fighting, arguing etc each and every day. IT NEVER USED TO BE THIS WAY. Sorry to pass on this bad news but she said she is closing for good," Fast Wok posted on social media.

Thousands of people have already replied to the post on Friday night, with over 2,600 shares, but Fast Wok says Mama wants to protect her staff.

Facebook

Mama has been serving Thai food on the east side for 30 years. She had plans to serve free food on Thanksgiving.

WRTV

WRTV has reached out to IMPD for a statement on the violent incident and police calls to the restaurant.