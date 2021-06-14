2 men arrested in fatal shooting of Terre Haute high school girl

CARLISLE (AP) — Indiana State Police say two men have been arrested in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old high school girl in a small town in western Indiana.

The shooting of Mezmariah L. Wilson, of Shelburn, occurred around midnight Thursday as two groups gathered at an intersection in Carlisle.

The two men were arrested on Saturday and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice, though additional charges are possible.

State police say the groups had gathered in anticipation of a fight when someone pulled a gun and began firing, striking Mezmariah. The student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School died later at a hospital from a gunshot wound to her upper body.