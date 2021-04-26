$2 million worth of narcotics discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Troopers found an estimated $2 million worth of narcotics during a traffic stop for unsafe lane movement Monday afternoon.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped the driver, a 32-year-old, of Porterville, California, around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 near the 59-mile marker, near State Road 39, Sgt. Matt Ames said in a press release. Porterville is north of Bakersfield, California.

While talking with the driver and passenger, a 27-year-old, of Tulare, California, troopers "observed criminal indicators" and an investigation led to a search of the van, Ames said. Tulare is northwest of Bakersfield.

Troopers found 134 pounds of methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl concealed in the cargo area, Ames said. The narcotics were from Memphis, Tennessee, and going to Indianapolis.

Both the driver and passenger were preliminarily charged with dealing narcotics, Ames said. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.