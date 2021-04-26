Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

$2 million worth of narcotics discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Provided/Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police troopers found an estimated $2 million worth of narcotics during a traffic stop on Monday, April 26, 2021, on Interstate 70 in Hendricks County, according to ISP. Two people, both of California, were arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing narcotics.
drugs_found_during_traffic_stop.jpg
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 19:45:33-04

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Troopers found an estimated $2 million worth of narcotics during a traffic stop for unsafe lane movement Monday afternoon.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped the driver, a 32-year-old, of Porterville, California, around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 near the 59-mile marker, near State Road 39, Sgt. Matt Ames said in a press release. Porterville is north of Bakersfield, California.

While talking with the driver and passenger, a 27-year-old, of Tulare, California, troopers "observed criminal indicators" and an investigation led to a search of the van, Ames said. Tulare is northwest of Bakersfield.

Troopers found 134 pounds of methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl concealed in the cargo area, Ames said. The narcotics were from Memphis, Tennessee, and going to Indianapolis.

Both the driver and passenger were preliminarily charged with dealing narcotics, Ames said. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!