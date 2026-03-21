Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting outside Indianapolis church during funeral

Image (35).jpg
WRTV
Image (35).jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting outside an Indianapolis northeast side church during a funeral has left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday morning.

IMPD North District officers responded to the 700 block of East 32nd Street, near Antioch Baptist Church, around 9:55 a.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

EMS transported both victims to an area hospital in critical condition. One of the victims has since died from their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.