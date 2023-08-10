2 critically injured in overnight shooting on Main Street in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE — Beech Grove police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bar on Main Street.

According to police, officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to Silver Bullet Bar, located at 410 Main Street, for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside a minivan in the parking lot of the bar.

Both men were transported to local hospitals in critical condition and upon last update were in emergency surgery.

Police believe there may have been a third person involved as they found a bloody shoe on a nearby porch. They have not made contact with a third person yet.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from different gun types.

This is the second shooting at or near the bar since June 2022.

Mayor Dennis Buckley says he contacted the Marion County ATC to discuss procedures to close the bar down. Buckley said the ATC was already aware of the shooting when he contacted them Thursday morning.

"I spoke with one of the owners of the bar and since then have talked to their attorney," Buckley said. "I recommended to him that they close this bar and they don't have to do that. But if they aren't willing to do that, then beginning today I will begin the process of doing it for them."

Anyone with information is asked to call Beech Grove Police.