2 teens charged with murder in deadly shooting of Avon man in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — Two teenagers accused in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Avon man during a robbery Monday in the parking lot of a Brownsburg shopping center will be charged with murder, police said Friday.

Marques D. Hardiman, 18, of Indianapolis, and Christian D. Edmon, 17, of Indianapolis, were arrested Thursday evening without incident, according to Brownsburg Police Department Cpl. Chris Nelson.

Both Hardiman and Edmon are charged with felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. They are being held at the Hendricks County Jail on no bond.

WRTV is identifying Edmon because he is charged as an adult in the case.

Police and emergency personnel were called around 5:25 p.m. Monday to a shopping center near North Northfield Drive and North Green Street on a report of a person shot.

First responders found Emanuel Fonville suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived. Medics transported Fonville to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police Fonville and another person were robbed by two people who fled the area in a silver 4-door vehicle after one of them fired a gun at Fonville.

Nelson said detectives believe the incident stemmed from a narcotics transaction that led to the robbery and murder.

The case remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS | Man dies after shooting at Brownsburg shopping center