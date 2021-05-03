Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Person shot near Kroger in Brownsburg

items.[0].image.alt
Dave Marren/WRTV Photo
Police are investigating after a person was shot on Monday, May 3, 2021, near a Kroger in Brownsburg.
brownsburg_kroger_shooting.jpg
Posted at 6:27 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 18:27:44-04

BROWNSBURG — The Brownsburg Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Monday evening near a Kroger.

In a tweet, the police department asked people to avoid the area of North Northfield Drive and North Green Street while they investigate.

The incident was reported to emergency personnel around 5:25 p.m.

Additional details haven't been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!