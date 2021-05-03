Police: Person shot near Kroger in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — The Brownsburg Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Monday evening near a Kroger.

In a tweet, the police department asked people to avoid the area of North Northfield Drive and North Green Street while they investigate.

The incident was reported to emergency personnel around 5:25 p.m.

Avoid the area of Northfield & Green Street (new Kroger construction area)as emergency personnel are responding to a person shot. — Brownsburg Police Department (@bburgpolice) May 3, 2021

Additional details haven't been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

