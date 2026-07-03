2 Women facing prostitution charges in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WRTV) — Two women are facing criminal charges following a prostitution investigation at an apartment complex in Westfield.

According to a news release Thursday, the investigation began June 23, stemming from a Crime Stoppers tip about suspected prostitution and possible human trafficking at The Farmhouse at Lantern Commons Apartments, near the 16000 block of Gleam Way.

On June 25, detectives arranged a meeting, entered the residence and encountered two adult women. One of the women agreed to engage in sexual activity in exchange for $300. Both women were detained at the scene.

Detectives searched the apartment and found evidence of sexual activity and prostitution-related activity.

Yanyi Zhang faces five charges:



Two counts of Promoting Prostitution, a Level 5 Felony.

Identity Deception, a Level 6 Felony.

Class A Misdemeanor for prostitution.

Linxia Shi was charged with a Class A Misdemeanor for prostitution.

Zhang and Shi were offered victim assistance resources during the investigation, Westfield Police said.

A jury trial for Zhang is scheduled for Nov. 2, according to online court records.

This case marks the second prostitution investigation by the Westfield Police in the past two months, both of which were initiated by tips submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The department encourages residents to continue to report suspicious activity.