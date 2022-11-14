Watch Now
2-year-old child shot, killed in Vincennes

Posted at 1:28 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 13:28:37-05

VINCENNES — A 2-year-old was shot to death last week in southeastern Indiana, police say.

Officers made contact with the boy early Wednesday after they were taken to a local hospital. It was there they were pronounced dead.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday.

WRTV has attempted to reach the Knox County Coroner's Office for more information.

Police haven't provided additional details, citing an ongoing investigation.

