20-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting at Eagle Creek Park on July 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a murder that took place at Eagle Creek Park on July 4.

Eython Garcia is accused of killing 23-year-old David Lira-Mojica and critically injuring another man.

On that day, officers responded to Eagle Creek Park after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult males who had been shot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Lira-Mojica was later pronounced deceased.

On July 15, a murder warrant was issued for Garcia. Police said he was located and apprehended within hours of the warrant being issued.

Garcia is now facing charges, including murder, attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are continuing to gather information.