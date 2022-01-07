20-year-old man charged with OWI after Danville double fatal crash

DANVILLE — The sole survivor of a two vehicle crash that killed two people is now being held without bond after being charged in their deaths.

Bryce King, 23, and Abigail Scheibelhut, 26, were killed on Dec. 6 in the crash on Cartersburg Road, just north of County Road 200 South. Danville Police say Noah Wells, 20, was the driver of the other vehicle and survived the crash.

Indiana Department of Toxicology results released Friday showed Wells' blood had a BAC of .126 right after the crash. Indiana's legal limit is .08.

Police say Wells has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and is being held without bond.

"[Danville Police] would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who knew and loved Bryce and Abby," the department said in a Facebook post.