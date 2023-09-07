21 people charged in connection to drug trafficking, dog fighting ring in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — 21 people have been federally charged in connection with a drug trafficking and dog fighting ring in central Indiana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

18 of the 21 people charged were arrested and federal agents seized over 40 firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and approximately 90 dogs.

The following people have been indicted:



Tyrone Bell, 52: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

David Bennett, 40: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine

Edward Bronaugh, 57: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

James Croons, 34: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

Ramiro Rico De Leon, 31: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine; and Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering

Erick Foster, 33: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

Gregory Easter, 35: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

Lauren Eggert, 32: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

Maurice Ervin, 44: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

Dontoria Gilbert, 36: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

Gregory Henderson Jr., 43: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine; Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering; and Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

Marvin Johnson Jr., 46: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

Landon Jones, 39: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

Christopher Norfolk, 48: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

Charles Richardson III, 43: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Michael Sanders, 45: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

J.C. Smith, 38: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

Quoshawn Stewart, 34: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

George Taylor, 44: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

Donovan Tipler, 30: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture

Octavio Vicencio, 32: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

On Aug. 31, over 300 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed arrest and search warrants at 25 locations in central Indiana.

According to police, Henderson and Ervin are fugitives and are asking for the public’s help in locating Henderson.

FBI

Henderson is described as 6'2" and 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If anyone sees Henderson, they should call 911 or FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000.

The FBI reminds the public to not approach him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to court documents, Henderson and De Leon worked together to smuggle fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States from Mexico.

Officials say Henderson served as the main source of supply to nine dealers — Vicencio, Foster, taylor, Smith, Gilbert, Bennett, Easter, Eggert and Stewart — who all dealt the drugs to buyers in central Indiana.

Henderson and De Leon used wire transfers to pay for the costs of drug distribution and Henderson paid the dealers using CashApp, police say.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials discovered 10 of the people charged — Henderson, Norfolk, Ervin, Sanders, Croons, Richardson III, Jones, Bronaugh, Tipler and Johnson — had dogs and kept them for the purpose of fighting.

Police say Ervin acted as a referee, weighing the dogs and holding the money until the fights were complete. Ervin, Tipler and Croons served as handlers, responsible for motivating the dogs to fight. Jones and Norfolk served as sponsors, providing a space for the fights to be held.

The investigation began in 2022, and in 2023 the following evidence was seized:



537 grams of methamphetamine

459 grams of heroin

667.3 grams of cocaine

532.8 grams of fentanyl

Over 230 grams of marijuana

16 scales

43 firearms

Over $55,650 in cash

90 dogs

Dog fighting training paraphernalia including treadmills, bite sticks and weights

If convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in federal prison. Each defendant charged with conspiracy to traffic-controlled substances faces up to life.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the group has had a long history of dog fighting.

In 2001, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found seven pitbulls in need of medical attention due to lack of food and water and wounds consistent with dog fighting located at Sanders’ home in Indianapolis.

In 2005, Norfolk was convicted for torturing an animal after officers seized four dogs from his home. On more than four occasions, officers found Richardson III and Ervin engaging in dog fighting activities, and they both have sustained multiple convictions for animal torture and promoting dog fighting.