21 people charged in connection to drug trafficking, dog fighting ring in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — 21 people have been federally charged in connection with a drug trafficking and dog fighting ring in central Indiana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
18 of the 21 people charged were arrested and federal agents seized over 40 firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and approximately 90 dogs.
The following people have been indicted:
- Tyrone Bell, 52: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- David Bennett, 40: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine
- Edward Bronaugh, 57: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- James Croons, 34: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- Ramiro Rico De Leon, 31: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine; and Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering
- Erick Foster, 33: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
- Gregory Easter, 35: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
- Lauren Eggert, 32: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
- Maurice Ervin, 44: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- Dontoria Gilbert, 36: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
- Gregory Henderson Jr., 43: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine; Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering; and Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- Marvin Johnson Jr., 46: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- Landon Jones, 39: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- Christopher Norfolk, 48: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- Charles Richardson III, 43: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Michael Sanders, 45: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- J.C. Smith, 38: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
- Quoshawn Stewart, 34: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
- George Taylor, 44: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
- Donovan Tipler, 30: Conspiracy to Engage in an Animal Fighting Venture
- Octavio Vicencio, 32: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine
On Aug. 31, over 300 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed arrest and search warrants at 25 locations in central Indiana.
According to police, Henderson and Ervin are fugitives and are asking for the public’s help in locating Henderson.
Henderson is described as 6'2" and 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
If anyone sees Henderson, they should call 911 or FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000.
The FBI reminds the public to not approach him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.
According to court documents, Henderson and De Leon worked together to smuggle fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States from Mexico.
Officials say Henderson served as the main source of supply to nine dealers — Vicencio, Foster, taylor, Smith, Gilbert, Bennett, Easter, Eggert and Stewart — who all dealt the drugs to buyers in central Indiana.
Henderson and De Leon used wire transfers to pay for the costs of drug distribution and Henderson paid the dealers using CashApp, police say.
During the investigation, law enforcement officials discovered 10 of the people charged — Henderson, Norfolk, Ervin, Sanders, Croons, Richardson III, Jones, Bronaugh, Tipler and Johnson — had dogs and kept them for the purpose of fighting.
Police say Ervin acted as a referee, weighing the dogs and holding the money until the fights were complete. Ervin, Tipler and Croons served as handlers, responsible for motivating the dogs to fight. Jones and Norfolk served as sponsors, providing a space for the fights to be held.
The investigation began in 2022, and in 2023 the following evidence was seized:
- 537 grams of methamphetamine
- 459 grams of heroin
- 667.3 grams of cocaine
- 532.8 grams of fentanyl
- Over 230 grams of marijuana
- 16 scales
- 43 firearms
- Over $55,650 in cash
- 90 dogs
- Dog fighting training paraphernalia including treadmills, bite sticks and weights
If convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in federal prison. Each defendant charged with conspiracy to traffic-controlled substances faces up to life.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the group has had a long history of dog fighting.
In 2001, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found seven pitbulls in need of medical attention due to lack of food and water and wounds consistent with dog fighting located at Sanders’ home in Indianapolis.
In 2005, Norfolk was convicted for torturing an animal after officers seized four dogs from his home. On more than four occasions, officers found Richardson III and Ervin engaging in dog fighting activities, and they both have sustained multiple convictions for animal torture and promoting dog fighting.