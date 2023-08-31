FBI, more raid multiple homes around Indy for drugs, animal fighting

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI and other federal and local agencies executed federal warrants Thursday morning throughout the city.

According to a spokesperson for the FBI, the group executed the warrants relating to "drug trafficking and animal fighting".

WRTV caught one of the raids in action in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on the city's east side.

Involved in the raids were the FBI, Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, IMPD and other law enforcement agencies, according to the FBI.