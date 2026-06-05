21-year-old woman arrested in downtown shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for her alleged role in a May shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

Nhi Kha Nguyen faces a murder charge in the death of 32-year-old Gregory Anderson, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on May 24 in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.

According to IMPD, officers were in the area when they heard gunshots from across the street. Officers quickly found three adults with gunshot wounds.

Anderson died at the hospital. Two other victims survived their injuries.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with several community members and quickly identified Nguyen as a suspect.

Officers found Nguyen on June 4 in the 5600 block of Crawfordsville Road. She was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.