23-year-old man convicted in deadly 2022 shooting of 19-year-old in Muncie

MUNCIE — A 23-year-old man has been convicted in the 2022 shooting death of a 19-year-old Muncie man.

Malek S. Williams was convicted of Murder after three hours of deliberation by a Delaware County jury.

Williams shot and killed 19-year-old Que'Aundre Johnson near the campus of Ball State University in August 2022.

Provided Que'Andre Johnson, 19.

A probable cause affidavit states Johnson suffered at least seven gunshot wounds after Williams opened fire near West University Avenue and North Dill Street.

Surveillance video taken at the scene showed Williams approach Johnson and talk with him for about one minute before he shot him, the affidavit alleges.

There were several bystanders present at the time, according to the affidavit.

Video then showed Williams chase Johnson northeast toward a gas station while shooting in his direction. Johnson eventually fell down in the gas station's southwest corner, in the 1500 block of West University Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Afterward, Williams ran down an alley where he escaped the cameras' sight.

After Williams' arrest, he admitted to shooting Johnson and told police where he left a handgun he used, the affidavit alleges. Police located thirteen shell casings of the same size and make in the area.

According to the affidavit, Johnson's body was identified by his girlfriend after he died. The girlfriend told police that Williams was her ex-boyfriend.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecutors Andrew Ramirez and Steve Sneed.

"Although Que'Aundre Johnson is no longer with us, hopefully this provides some justice to his family and friends," Prosecutor Ramirez said.

A sentencing date was set for Williams for August 19, 2024. He could face 45-65 years in prison. A firearm enhancement can add an additional 5-20 years to the sentence.