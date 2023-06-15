24-year-old woman charged in 2022 death of toddler in east side hotel room

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than a year of investigating, an arrest has been made relating to the homicide death of a 1-year-old in an east side hotel room.

Erieomairy Dingui died after being found critically injured in a hotel room in the 2300 block of Post Drive in May 2022.

An autopsy report in August 2022 found that Dingui died of homicide via multiple blunt force injuries.

This week, 24-year-old Iesha Bryant was arrested and charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

WRTV has requested documentation to learn more about what led to Bryant's arrest.

This is a developing story.