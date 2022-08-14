1-year-old's death in May ruled a homicide by Marion Co. Coroner

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office says a 1-year-old girl's death in May has been ruled a homicide.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2300 block of Post Drive on May 6 and found Erieomairy Dingui, 1, unresponsive.

Dingui died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After an autopsy, the coroner's officer determined Dingui died from multiple blunt force injuries.

IMPD says detectives have learned who was with Dingui when the incident occurred and their findings will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jamie Hoch at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317.327.6885 or e-mail the detective at Jamie.Hoch@indy.gov.