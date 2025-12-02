2nd victim leads to more child seduction charges for former Ben Davis coach

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Ben Davis assistant track coach now faces eight felony counts after a second victim came forward, leading prosecutors to file additional charges.

Harrison Goss, 26, of Indianapolis was initially charged in June with five counts of child seduction after an investigation revealed he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student he coached.

Court documents filed this week show he now faces seven Level 5 felony counts and one Level 6 felony count of child seduction.

First victim

According to an amended probable cause affidavit, the investigation began in April when another student discovered text messages between Goss and a 16-year-old track manager while attending a sleepover. The student took screenshots of the messages and reported them to the school dean.

In an interview with police, the victim stated that messages with Goss began friendly but "turned sexual over time."

Court documents state that in March, Goss drove the victim to an elementary school parking lot where he allegedly told her she could "get in trouble" for texting him back. Feeling threatened, the victim reportedly complied when Goss allegedly had sex with her in the backseat of his vehicle. The affidavit also details additional sexual encounters.

Second victim

A second victim came forward in July after seeing news coverage of the initial charges. According to court documents, the woman, now an adult, told investigators she was 17 and a senior at Ben Davis when Goss allegedly began a sexual relationship with her in fall 2022.

The second victim was a student athletic trainer and captain of the girls' flag football team. Court documents state the relationship continued until she moved to Texas in August 2024.

According to the affidavit, the relationship included multiple sexual encounters, including at Goss's cousin's house and during a hotel stay over Thanksgiving break 2022, where Goss allegedly instructed her to lie to her mother about where she was staying.

When police seized Goss's phone, investigators discovered he had one victim's photo set as his screensaver, according to court documents.

Both victims described similar patterns of manipulation and inappropriate use of his position of authority as a coach.

Goss was employed with MSD Wayne Township and served as an assistant track coach at Ben Davis High School at the time of the alleged incidents. A school representative confirmed he has since been terminated.

Mark Nicholson, the attorney representing Goss, previously issued a statement saying his client "has lived a law-abiding life and is presumed innocent.