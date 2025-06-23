Former Ben Davis assistant track coach facing charges of child seduction

INDIANAPOLIS — A former assistant track coach from Ben Davis High School is facing five charges of child seduction as a childcare worker, court documents indicate.

An investigation conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department alleges that 26-year-old Harrison Goss had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student while employed with MSD Wayne Township.

According to court documents, Goss had been engaging in inappropriate behavior with the student for a few months, including sending text messages containing nude photos, and had touched her inappropriately while giving her rides home from practice.

Court documents indicate another student discovered text messages between the victim and Goss while attending a sleepover with the victim. She took screenshots of the messages and reported them to the Dean.

In an interview with the victim, she stated messages with Goss began friendly but then "turned sexual over time." The victim said Goss told her if she "messed around with him, he wouldn’t tell anyone."

According to court documents, Goss and the victim would text a few times a week, and Goss drove the victim home after track practices and meets several times.

Goss began texting the victim, asking her to do sexual things with him and send him nude photos, which she declined, per court documents. Goss responded by sending her nude photos of himself.

One day, following a track meet, court documents say Goss drove the victim to a school to have sex with her. The victim stated she did not want to because he was a grown-up. The victim said Goss told her she could get in trouble for texting him back, and she complied with his request.

According to the court documents, the victim told police that after Goss told her she could get in trouble, she didn't know how to cut it off, so she continued talking to him.

Goss was put on administrative leave in April. A representative from the school confirmed with WRTV that he has since been terminated.

A warrant has been issued for Goss' arrest, and an initial court hearing has been scheduled for June 25.