3 Indy men arrested in connection with Marion homicide

MARION — Three men from Indianapolis have been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Marion.

The Marion Police Department arrested two 18-year-old's and a 30-year-old for murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of Contrel Jackson on August 22.

As previously reported, Jackson was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 1500 block of South Miller Avenue.

According to a release from Marion Police Department, Marion Police along with Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metro Violent Crimes Task Force located a suspect vehicle involved in the homicide at a home on Ethel Ave. in Indianapolis.

All three suspects were all found at the home.

A search warrant was conducted on the home and several illegal narcotics were located.

One suspect was arrested on unrelated warrants and another was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in addition to a warrant for robbery, officials said.

The release said that the third suspect fled the scene on foot and reportedly threw a backpack as officers chased him. He hid in an abandoned house and later gave himself up to IMPD SWAT.

Officers located his backpack and found narcotics and a handgun. He was arrested for serious violent felon in possession of handgun and narcotics charges.

On Wednesday, according to the release, arrest warrants were obtained for all three men for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The warrants were served at the Marion County Jail and the suspects will be brought to Grant County for initial hearings.