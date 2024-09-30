3 men sentenced for killing victim during online clothing sale meet up in March 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men have been sentenced and will serve significant time in prison for killing an Illinois man who was in Indianapolis to sell clothes in March 2022.

On March 6, 2022, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1600 block of Ingram Street, which is near 16th Street and Interstate 70, on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located 35-year-old Kerwin Pollard suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Pollard and a surviving victim were traveling around the Midwest to sell clothing after posting items on Offer Up, an app for buying, selling and trading items. The two stopped at a Subway restaurant where they met Julius James Thomas, 32, and Carlos Bryant, 32, in the parking lot.

Police say Pollard gave his business card to the men. Later, Thomas contacted Pollard to express interest in buying the clothing and suggested they meet up.

Thomas and Bryant had Pollard follow them to multiple locations, eventually stopping at the crime scene, where Antonio Wynn joined them, police say.

While arranging the final deals of the sale, Pollard was shot twice, and the surviving victim was forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint. Thomas and Brant stole the car, clothing and other items from inside the vehicle.

With the victim’s description of the vehicles, phone numbers used to set up the sale and activity on stolen credit cards, investigators tracked down the three suspects.

Thomas was sentenced to 62 years in prison for the crime, Bryant was sentenced to 61 years in prison and Wynn was sentenced to 49 years.

The three were charged with the following:



Murder

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Armed robbery

