Man arrested in March fatal shooting near 16th Street and I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide on the city's northeast side earlier this month.

IMPD says the 32-year-old suspect fatally shot a man about 4 p.m. on March 6 in the 1600 block of Ingram Street, which is near 16th Street and Interstate-70.

The victim was found outdoors in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's name.

Police said the suspect was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder and robbery. Online court records show he has not yet been criminally charged.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Erika Jones at 317-327-3475 Erika.Jones@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS.