3 young people injured in shooting after Beech Grove fireworks

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WRTV) — Beech Grove Police confirmed that three young people were injured, all with non-life-threatening injuries, in a shooting after the fireworks display Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened after the All American Day in the Park & Fireworks event ended in an alley near Sarah Bolton Park at the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Deputy Police Chief Robert Mercuri told WRTV one of the victims, who was shot in the foot, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two individuals suffered from graze wounds.

Police believe this is an isolated incident involving the three teenagers.

As the investigation unfolds, police are asking anyone with information to call 317-782-4934.