$300K worth of cards stolen from Indy Gen Con recovered in New York City

INDIANAPOLIS — $300,000 worth of "Magic" The Gathering" cards that were stolen from the convention floor while vendors were setting up for Gen Con 2023 have been recovered, according to police.

IMPD Detectives were able to locate and recover the stolen cards in New York City on Friday, August 25, according to a recent update.

IMPD said they requested the assistance of the New York State Police in confiscating the stolen gaming cards and they are now in the process of being returned to Indianapolis and held as evidence.

Charges are expected to be filed with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in the near future.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives and prosecutors work through specifics of the case.