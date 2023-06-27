Watch Now
39-year-old woman charged with murder after 18 month investigation

D'Lon Edwards died after being shot on the city's northwest side in December 2021
WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians
One person was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Lawndale Avenue on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 27, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 18 months, a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of 34-year-old D'Lon Edwards in December 2021.

39-year-old Chaznee Mockabee was arrested Sunday for her alleged role in the shooting death of Edwards on the city's northwest side.

Edwards was found shot shortly before 2 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lawndale Avenue near 38th Street and High School Road. He later died at Eskenazi Hospital.

Mockabee was questioned shortly after the shooting in relation to the incident at a residence in the 3900 block of Diamond Lane — where the shooting was believed to have taken place.

After more than a year of investigation, Mockabee was charged with murder.

Mockabee was taken into custody Sunday after license plate reader technology found her vehicle.

