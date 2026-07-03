4 adults, 3 juveniles arrested after series of southeast side drive-by shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Seven people, including three juveniles, were arrested by Indianapolis police following a series of shootings across multiple neighborhoods on the southeast side.

Officers executed search warrants at four locations Thursday morning as part of the “lengthy investigation,” including a home in the Maple Glen housing subdivision.

Investigators have been called to the area multiple times during June to look into shots-fired incidents.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared in a follow-up Friday morning that detectives believed the shootings involved the same group of people.

Outside of the seven arrests, IMPD, Indiana State Police, and Johnson County SWAT seized 9 firearms, including two AR-style pistols, a machine gun switch device, and marijuana products.

A broken window was visible at one of the homes searched during the operation. Police reported no injuries while the raids took place.

The gun violence is not limited to Maple Glen — similar incidents have been reported in other southeast side neighborhoods, raising broader public safety concerns across the area. The shootings prompted a neighborhood peace walk as residents look to address the ongoing violence.

Police have not released the names of those arrested, but say the suspects face various gun and drug charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

IMPD asks anyone with information on these drive-by shootings to contact IMPD Southeast District at 317-327-6300.