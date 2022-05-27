4 arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at students on school bus in Avon

AVON — Four people have been arrested in Avon after allegedly pointing a firearm(s) at students on a school bus this afternoon.

According to the Avon Police Department, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office and the Avon Police Department were notified of an incident in which four people in a car allegedly pointed a firearm at children on a school bus north of Avon.

According to Avon PD, deputies located the suspected vehicle and briefly pursued the car until it crashed near the intersection of US 36 and Dan Jones Road.

One suspect was captured on foot while three more fled into the Satori Flats apartment complex, according to police.

Avon School Police Officers located the suspect inside the apartment and were apprehended with the assistance of Brownsburg police and Indiana State Police, according to the police department.

The incident remains under investigation.