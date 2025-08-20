"THESE PARTIES ARE NOT WORTH YOUR LIFE": Victim's family speaks out after a shooting on the north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say 17-year-old Xavieon Whitlow was shot and killed during a party at the Grounds Apartment Complex on the near north side on Sunday morning.

WRTV spoke with family members on Tuesday, who reflected on their lost loved one.

“I’m just going to miss him because he was part of my heart,” said Sharon Cannon, Whitlow's grandmother. "He was a son, brother, grandson and loved by many.”

WRTV

Cannon wants people to remember her grandson for the person he was, and not have his memory overshadowed by this tragedy.

"People should remember him for who he was, not for this tragic incident,” Cannon said. “He was an avid basketball player who excelled in AAU tournaments and was an IPS All-Star; he even won a trophy on that team.”

IMPD says the investigation into Whitlow's death is ongoing.

Provided: Sharon Cannon

In the wake of the shooting, the apartment complex issued a letter to residents, stating, "The individual involved was a guest of a temporary visitor. That individual's access has been permanently revoked.”

Neighbors and residents are expressing concerns over short-term rentals within the complex and community.

Riley Watts, a resident of the complex, says parties hosted at units serving as short-term rentals have caused issues in the past.

"It’s just frustrating because I’ve been telling them since December that there has been an ongoing issue and nothing has been done,” said Watts.

Watts said he's planning to move out due to concerns for his safety.

“The thing that makes me so angry is that they can literally not even have a background check and just come in here for 24 hours via party and then leave the place, all these people,” he said.

WRTV

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services tells WRTV the complex is now being investigated by IMPD’s Nuisance and Abatement Unit.

Whitlow's grandmother believes this should be addressed so those responsible can be held accountable.

“All these people that are really short-term leases illegally need to be held accountable,” Cannon said.