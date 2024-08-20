4 charged in shooting death of 15-year-old in Muncie

MUNCIE — The Delaware County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against four teenagers for their alleged roles in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Muncie.

Here are the charges each suspect is facing:



K-shaun English,16

1. Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

2. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

3. Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

4. Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony



1. Murder, with a Felony Firearm Sentence Enhancement

2. Robbery Resulting in Seriously Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

3. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery Resulting in Seriously Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

4. Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony



1. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

2. Aiding, Inducing or Causing Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

3. Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony



1. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

2. Aiding, Inducing or Causing Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 2 Felony

3. Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felon

A 14-year-old male was also arrested. The prosecutor's office is filing a petition with the Juvenile Court for permission to file formal charges against him.

On Aug. 14, 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips was located with gunshot injuries by Muncie police near the main office of Creekside Apartments.

Phillips died after being transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

His death marked the first homicide in Muncie in 2024.