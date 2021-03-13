6-year-old girl found dead, 14-year-old arrested in St. Joseph County

NEW CARLISLE — A 14-year-old was arrested after a missing six-year-old girl was found dead in a wooded area Friday night in St. Joseph County.

Around 6:30 p.m., Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlise, was reported missing from the area of Chapman Street in New Carlisle, about 15 miles west from South Bend, according to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit. Ross was found dead about two hours later.

Information on the charges the 14-year-old is facing hasn't been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

