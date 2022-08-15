7-year-old shot while inside car near northeast side preschool, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.

The child was sitting in a passenger seat and the car was on the street when the shooting happened, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police Lt. Shane Foley.

Police responded before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Post Road. That location is near a preschool on North Post Road, but Foley said the shooting didn't happen on school property.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the child goes to school there.

The child was reported to be stable immediately after the shooting, Foley said. He added, "currently, the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening."

Foley said initial reports indicated there may have been a second victim. That was later determined to be inaccurate.

Police haven't disclosed additional details, including what happened leading up to the shooting or a suspect description.