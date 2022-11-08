Watch Now
73-year-old Lafayette man dies from injuries suffered in fight on Halloween

Mark Belange's death ruled homicide
Photo by: City of Lafayette
Posted at 12:11 PM, Nov 08, 2022
LAFAYETTE — A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old man died from injuries he suffered during a fight on Halloween, police say.

The man, Mark Belange, was involved in a "physical altercation" on Oct. 31 outside his home in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue and died Saturday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

Police did not provide additional information.

The police department asked that anyone with more information contact its officers at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

