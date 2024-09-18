9 charged after weekend street takeovers in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor announced charges against nine people Wednesday after weekend street takeovers in Indianapolis.

The below list shows those charged for their roles in the weekend street events that had individuals lighting intersections on fire and damaging IMPD and State Police patrol vehicles.



Itzel Aguirre: Criminal Recklessness (Class A Misdemeanor) and No Valid Driver’s License (Class C Infraction)

Angel Gonzalez: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm (Level 5 Felony)

Osmar Salgado: Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

Ryan Weigel: Criminal Mischief (Class A Misdemeanor)

Trevor Rivas: Criminal Mischief (Class A Misdemeanor)

Sergio Melendez: Intimidation (Level Felony) and Criminal Mischief (Class A Misdemeanor)

David Balleza: Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony) and Reckless Driving (Class C Misdemeanor)

Eyby Serrano-Rodriguez: Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor)

Roberto Shitt: Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony) and Reckless Driving (Class C Misdemeanor)

“The recent street takeovers not only place the public in unnecessary danger but those participating in these events,” Prosecutor Mears. “Law enforcement is working to keep our city safe and the actions toward them are simply unacceptable. We will continue to take these cases seriously and pursue criminal consequences for those involved in these types of events.”

IMPD police chief Chris Bailey addressed the actions over the weekend on Monday saying, "Going forward, the actions we saw this weekend against our officers and state troopers is unacceptable, plain and simple," Bailey said. "Our officers responded to calls of street takeovers and spinning, and in doing so, were met with violence. Their physical safety was put at risk, and their vehicles were attacked and damaged. I want to recognize that officers and troopers who, in my opinion, showed great restraint, even as their lives were put at risk."

One of the people involved in the street takeovers spoke with WRTV anonymously saying there are no plans to stop these events.

"We all agreed we are not backing down from IMPD this weekend and next weekend and the weekend after that. We just go location to location. They keep showing up we will keep retaliating," said the masked spinner. "IMPD shouldn't be outside if we are. If they stop showing up, we are not causing no harm. Yes, we started fires, but nothing else caught on fire. We started fire circles. If IMPD wants to keep showing up, we will keep retaliating. They might as well give us a legal pit."