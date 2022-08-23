Watch Now
9-year-old girl injured in shooting at home on Indianapolis' northwest side

Posted at 6:38 AM, Aug 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting early Tuesday at a home on the city's northwest side, police say.

Officers found the teen wounded while responding about 6 a.m. to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and was "stable", according to police.

The teen's exact age wasn't immediately made clear.

Police haven't released additional details.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: Police initially said the victim is a teenager but later clarified she is nine years old.

