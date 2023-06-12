A look inside "Summer in the City" programs and how teens say it's keeping them out of trouble

A new program is encouraging Indianapolis teens to focus on something else to keep them safe and away from violent gun-related behavior.

Monday's "Summer in the City" program focused on conflict resolution among teens.

Step by step and punch by punch, children of all ages learned how to deal with their emotions at Mike Ford's personal trainer's gym off Keystone Ave.

As gun violence among teens across Indianapolis continues to rise, 18-year-old Daquan Drye said youth are becoming numb to it.

"It shouldn't be normal, but it's normal so it's heartbreaking," said Drye.

Metro police, the city and community activists beg parents to find outlets for their children and it can start with the "Summer in the City" program.

"It's just giving the youth a different thing, a different activity to do vs. being at home or on the video game or out possibly being up to no good," said OPHS Deputy Director of Violence Reduction, Tony Lopez.

"Some people never done things like this so they give people a chance to try new things and to learn you want to learn," said Drye.

For the 18-year-old, getting some exercise, coaching and support from fellow men is a way to keep him off the streets.

"It's a lot of things to do out here that is tempting, so I just had to find something positive to do," said Drye.

Monday's session is about keeping the kids out of trouble and to learn about conflict resolution.

"Because there is other ways to do things than fight ok. So, I want ya'll to understand that it's about discipline and knowing how how to fight, when to fight and not to fight at all," said Mike Ford.

Trainer, Mike Ford wants teens to know guns aren't the answer.

"And that doesn't make you a punk. It just means you're smart," he said.

It's one of the reasons why Kevin Beverly decides to bring his 15-year-old son, Kameron.

"It really hurts all families. I went through that myself when I lost my cousin. It didn't only hurt his family, it hurt all of his friends and his loved ones so, I really hope that it can stop. If more kids can get out here in these programs, they can learn how to think instead of running to a gun," said Beverly.

Summer in the city events hosted by the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety are free.

They include barber shop classes, cooking on a budget, and more.

To sign your child up for one of the classes just go to Eventbrite and look for summer in the city.

Transportation can be provided.