ABC News docuseries sparks fresh investigation, new clues in Fox Hollow murders

WESTFIELD — There are new developments in the case of accused serial killer Herb Baumeister.

Baumeister lived on an 18-acre property in Westfield called Fox Hollow Farm. Since the 90s, investigators have found the remains of nine identified murder victims, mostly gay men, on the property.

WRTV Investigators believe at least 25 people fell victim to Baumeister, who police have said lured gay men to his home at Fox Hollow Farms in the mid-80s and 90s and killed them.





Police have located 10,000 bone fragments and bones scattered across the farm meaning there are believed to be even more victims.

WRTV revisited this dark chapter in Indiana history to shine light on the effort to identify the unnamed victims. “WRTV Presents: Forgotten at Fox Hollow, the Victims of an Indiana Serial Killer” aired in Sept. 2023.

Now, ABC News Studios' new docuseries, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, is leading to new tips.

"It was a killing field," Coroner Jeff Jellison said.

WRTV sat down with the Hamilton County coroner to hear what he hopes this new exposure could mean for the future of the case.

Jellison said since the ABC News Studios docuseries first aired, he's received more than 500 new calls and tips regarding the case. He's responding to each one.

"Many reached out that are family members of a missing person that want to give DNA swabs. Many are complimenting our investigation but they also have questions," Jellison said.

It's led to years without answers for families like Debbie Falls'.

"The unknown is really terrible. I mean, it's torture," Falls said.

Remains found at the farm were identified as belonging to her brother, Richie Hamilton.

"All we had were a couple of bone fragments and some teeth," Falls said.

Remains found throughout the property were placed on a shelf and forgotten until Jellison's office re-visited the case nearly 30 years later.

"There has been a lot of hard work to identify these remains. We still got a lot left to work on," Jellison said.

The current owner of the property, Robert Graves, spoke about new details of the crimes also uncovered.

ABC News Studios spoke to Mark Goodyear, the man who is believed to be the sole survivor of Baumeister after he reported him to law enforcement.

"This is our pool room, this is where Mark said most of them were probably killed. The pool he used as a lure to get the guys to come here," Graves said.

Jellison said he's in the planning stages of a potential new excavation of the property.

He's also about to announce a new identification of a victim who just came back from genetic genealogy.

"This person was not reported missing and not someone on our radar or suspected was a victim there," Jellison said.

"Hopefully this brings to light more victim's families to give a DNA sample to try and identify these guys," said Graves.

The coroner said he had two goals for the docuseries:



To allow the victim's families to share their stories as a path of healing To bring attention to the case because there are still remains that have not been identified

He believes the case didn't get nationwide attention because there wasn't a bad guy to walk into the courtroom. Nobody was ever charged in the case.

Jellison is asking anyone who has had a loved one go missing to give his office a call.

"If you're a family member of a missing person, call me, please. It doesn't have to be related to the Fox Hollow case," he said.

The full docuseries from ABC News Studios premiered on Feb. 18 on Hulu.

