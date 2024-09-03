Addressing youth gun violence: "Talking Guns Project" to premiere Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS— An Indianapolis high schooler and one IU student are coming together to create a research video to address youth gun violence.

"Having a support system and mindset is the main key," said DaCaree Lewis, high school sophomore.

DaCaree Lewis is digging deep into an issue that’s not only affected his own life but many others across Indianapolis.

"I have lost a number of family members and friends to gun violence," said Lewis.

Lewis and Allison Luthe, a PhD student from IU interviewed ten young people who were charged with a gun crime within the last five years by the Marion County prosecutors office for the video.

"Together I think we’ve been to at least three funerals of teenagers who died from gunshots," said Luthe. "I'm so tired of it."

Their connection started at the MLK center where Luthe works as the Executive Director. She had Lewis to help speak directly to people who are affected by youth gun violence which is happening left and right.

"I feel confident that this will help change things," said Lewis.

"I’ve watched other bright, talented young people go to jail for gun charges. We must start centering youth voices and listen to their experiences for solutions to gun violence,” Luthe said.

In the last week IMPD investigated five deadly shootings involving children.

WATCH | Family remembers 3-year-old killed in deadly double shooting

Man, 3-year-old killed in shooting on Indy's northeast side

On Sunday, police reports say a 14-year-old was allegedly caring a AR style pistol and fake cash on Monument Circle.

It's something Lewis says doesn’t surprise him.

Both Lewis and Luthe said they want this project to reduce gun violence and make other teens see that they’re not alone.

"They really need help rebuilding their support system and a lot of them you know got in trouble when things weren’t stable in their life," said Luthe. "We can change that."

Two screening opportunities are being held at the Butler University College of Education building on Thursday but RSVP is required via Eventbrite.

