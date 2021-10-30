Affidavit: suspect caused thousands of dollars of damage to Bloomington Islamic Center

BLOOMINGTON — The suspect charged with criminal mischief in connection to vandalism at the Islamic Center of Bloomington caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Center's property, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Adam Walls is charged with one count of institutional criminal mischief. He is accused of vandalizing picnic tables and breaking several items including metal fencing, an air conditioner and security camera on October 18.

According to a court document, Walls denied his actions were racially or religiously motivated. He pled not guilty on October 25, according to online court records.

Prosecutors requested Walls be held without bail because he has four other pending cases, but online court records show Walls' bail remained unchanged after a bail review hearing on October 28.

After the arrest was announced, The Council on American-Islamic Relations Chicago Office released the following statement:

"We are pleased with the arrest and continue to call on the police department to investigate it as a hate crime, and file charges accordingly. The mosque was targeted with other non-mosque property and cars in the vicinity spared. The culprit attempted to skirt being caught including by security cameras. The damages were significant and particularly violent. They knew what they were doing."

