Anderson man killed in possible home invasion robbery, police say

ANDERSON — An Anderson man died Saturday night after what police believe was a home invasion robbery.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to a home in the 1700 block of Lockerbie Court just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to public information officer Caleb McKnight.

McKnight said police found Devin Swain, 24, of Anderson, with injuries to his chest.

Medics transported Swain to an Anderson hospital where he later died.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine Swain’s cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chris Frazier at 765-648-6676.

